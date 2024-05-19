Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced attack of 9 ATACMS missiles on Crimea and 60 UAVs - on Belgorod and Krasnodar region

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on the night of May 19, their air defenses allegedly destroyed 60 unmanned aerial vehicles over two regions of the Russian Federation, as well as one drone and 9 American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the regular means of Russian air defense destroyed nine operational-tactical ATACMS missiles and one UAV over the territory of Crimea.

Also, the agency of the aggressor countries reported that three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and fifty-seven drones were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

It was previously reported that on the night of May 18-19 in Sloviansk-na-Kuban, one of the drones fell on the territory of the oil refinery. It was also reported about a fire at an oil depot in Vyborz, Leningrad Region.