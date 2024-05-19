Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Kharkiv, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk, 1 person died, 11 were injured

During May 18, the Russians shelled Kharkiv and the border villages of the Kharkiv region. 1 person died, 11 were injured, including two children. Buildings, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

Kharkiv city

▪️ 2:59 p.m. Kharkiv. Shevchenkivskyi district. Hitting with GAB. 23 private houses, 3 cars, 3 garages, and power lines were damaged. 6 people were injured, including 2 children aged 13 and 16.

03:12 p.m. Hitting in an open area on the outskirts of Kharkiv. There are no casualties.

Kharkiv region

▪️ May 18, 11:58 p.m. Ruski Tyshki, Kharkiv district. Shelling with GAB in the open area. No casualties.

▪️ 6:30 p.m. Prikolotne Kupyansky district. The house was on fire as a result of the UAV attack.

▪️ 1:00 p.m. Vovchansk. As a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged and a 55-year-old man was injured.

▪️ 2:00 p.m. Lyptsi of Kharkiv district. A private house was damaged by shelling.

▪️ 1:55 p.m. Kurylivka area of the Kupiansk district. A private house, gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.

▪️ 1:00 p.m. Ukrainian of the Chuhuiiv district. A 60-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

▪️ 11:00 a.m. Vovchansk. As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman died and two women and one man were injured.

As reported, a total of 10,314 people were evacuated from the Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohoduhiv districts.