In Vovchansk community, as result of Russian shelling, one person died, five more were injured

In the Vovchansk community, as a result of Russian shelling, one person died, five more were injured

This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

So, on May 18, the occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk, as a result of which a 60-year-old woman died. In addition, two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two more women aged 68, were injured.

The village was also hit by enemy strikes today. Ukrainian of the Vovchan territorial community. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured here.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the information of the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, approximately 100 people remain in Vovchansk, less in the Lyptsi direction. According to him, evacuation from the northern part of Vovchansk, where enemy troops are currently located, is impossible. The National Police continues to deport people from the southern part of the city and from Lyptsi, despite constant shelling. Volunteers are also widely involved in the evacuation process.

