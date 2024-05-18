ENG
News
Russians shelled Sloviansk with cluster munitions

On the morning of May 18, Russian invaders shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.

"At approximately 11:00 a.m., the city was shelled. A cluster shell. Fortunately, there were no victims. The explosion occurred on the outskirts of the city, Cherevkivka microdistrict. Let's hold on. We are together. Take care," said the head of the city.

It will be reminded that last day the enemy shelled the Donetsk region more than 2,000 times, 11 settlements came under enemy fire.

