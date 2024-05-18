Enemy shelled Donetsk region more than 2,000 times day, three people were killed, five more were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the last day, Krasnohorivka, Lyman, Selydove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the village of Hostrye, the villages of Bohatyr, Brusivka, Novozhelanne, Ostrovske, and Stinky came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

The occupiers dropped three KAB-100 bombs on Bohatyr, injuring a man, damaging the house of culture, 4 houses, a service station, and cars.

Pokrovsk district

In the Kurakhove district, Kurakhove, Kurakhivka, Ostrye, and Ostrovske were shelled. The enemy struck Selydove with a UMPB-D30SM bomb. A civilian was injured.

Russian troops attacked Krasnohorivka with artillery, killing two people and wounding another," the Donetsk regional police said.

A civilian was injured in Novozhelanne as a result of artillery shelling.

Kramatorsk district

Russians dropped four UMPB D-30SM bombs on the Lyman. One person was injured. Nine houses, a gas pipeline, a power line, and a car were destroyed. A house in Zarichne and an infrastructure facility in Brusivka were also damaged. In the Kostyantynivka district, 2 houses in Stinky were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person died, 9 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and 3 outbuildings were damaged. In Toretsk, 18 houses were damaged.

Russians shelled Chasiv Yar with "Grad" rockets. A civilian was killed and 4 houses were destroyed.

Read also on Censor.NET: Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts of the region under occupiers' fire, 5 people wounded in Mykhailivka

















