Approximately 10,000 occupiers were eliminated and 1,333 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during week. INFOGRAPHICS
During the week from May 12 to 19, 2024, Russian losses reached about 10,000 personnel.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.
It is also noted that during this week, Ukrainian soldiers hit 1,333 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment:
- 122 tanks;
- 255 combat armored vehicles;
- 215 artillery systems;
- 8 RSZV;
- 6 air defense systems;
- 432 units of auto equipment;
- 35 units of special equipment.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 enemy aircraft, 1 helicopter, 10 missiles, and 245 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password