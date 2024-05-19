Approximately 10,000 occupiers were eliminated and 1,333 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from May 12 to 19, 2024, Russian losses reached about 10,000 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

It is also noted that during this week, Ukrainian soldiers hit 1,333 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment:

122 tanks;

255 combat armored vehicles;

215 artillery systems;

8 RSZV;

6 air defense systems;

432 units of auto equipment;

35 units of special equipment.

See more: During week, 8,030 occupiers were eliminated and 1,314 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 enemy aircraft, 1 helicopter, 10 missiles, and 245 unmanned aerial vehicles.