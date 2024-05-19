As result of shelling of Mala Danylivka district of Kharkiv district, 4 people died, 8 were injured (updated)

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the RMA, reported the recording of strikes and explosions in the Kharkiv district. Four people died, eight were injured, including an ambulance paramedic.

Oleh Synehubov announced.

"Strikes were recorded in the Kharkiv district. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. The data is being verified," he wrote.

Synegubov added that the threat of repeated strikes remains.

Later, the head of the RMA wrote that previously, eight people were injured as a result of hits in the Malodanyliv community of the Kharkiv district.

Among the wounded were an emergency paramedic, a damaged ambulance.

Later, Synehubov reported on four dead civilians.

"The occupiers hit the territory where local residents were resting," he said.