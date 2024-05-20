ENG
State Department is ready to confiscate frozen Russian assets in US

The US State Department intends to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the United States.

This is stated on the page of the US State Department on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Congress has given us the authority to confiscate Russian assets in the United States, and we intend to use it," the State Department's press service said.

They add that in addition, they are working with G-7 partners "to ensure that the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation are used to compensate for the damage that Putin continues to inflict on Ukraine".

