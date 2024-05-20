Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 493,690 people (+1400 per day), 27 ships, 7,590 tanks, 12,737 artillery systems, 14,665 armoured combat vehicles
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 493,690 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 493690 (+1400) people,
- tanks ‒ 7590 (+14) units,
- armoured combat vehicles ‒ 14665 (+35) units,
- artillery systems – 12737 (+50) units,
- MLRS – 1076 (+2) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 807 (+4) units,
- aircraft – 354 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10236 (+81),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2205 (+1),
- ships /boats ‒ 27 (+1) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- vehicles and fuel tanks – 17311 (+60) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2079 (+2)
