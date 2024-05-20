11 combat engagements were registered in Kharkiv sector. Since beginning of day, Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 114 occupants and 30 units of Russian equipment - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The total enemy losses in this sector over the last day amounted to 114 people.

This is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The situation at the front remains tense but under control. The defence forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans.

Russian shelling of Ukrainian positions

Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have launched four missile strikes using five missiles, 35 air strikes using 38 GABs, over 409 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired almost three thousand times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons, including about 90 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv sector

In the Kharkiv sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The occupants carried out air strikes and continued to try to break through our defences near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lyptsi and Zelene. In response, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the invaders, the details of which are being clarified.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible new counteroffensive of Ukraine: There are prospects, but it is necessary to stabilize situation at front

Preliminary, the total enemy losses in this sector over the last day amounted to 114 people. The enemy also lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including three tanks, one armoured combat vehicle, eight artillery systems, 10 armoured personnel carriers and eight vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements over the last day amounted to 12. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

Read more: 10 combat clashes took place in Kharkiv direction, occupiers tried to improve tactical situation 8 times - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy did not conduct active operations. Instead, Ukrainian troops kept the enemy under fire control and succeeded in certain areas. The situation is under control and measures are being taken to strengthen the defensive lines.

Since the beginning of the day, fierce fighting has been taking place in the Siverskyi sector. Over the course of the day, Russian occupants made 23 attempts to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy tried to penetrate our defences in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, attacking 17 times. They were unsuccessful and suffered significant losses, namely 53 people killed and wounded, 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including two tanks, and 11 armoured combat vehicles and another electronic warfare vehicle.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian aggressor attempted to break through the defences of our troops 14 times near Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. To support the actions of its assault units, it used guided aerial bombs. He was unsuccessful.

Read more: Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the aggressor made 25 assaults on our positions here, trying to increase fire control efforts in certain areas by launching air strikes using anti-aircraft gunships. Fighting continues in the Netailove-Yasnobrodivka area. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

Preliminary enemy losses in this area amounted to: 118 occupants killed and wounded, one tank and 2 armoured combat vehicles destroyed, in addition, another tank, two armoured combat vehicles and two artillery systems damaged.

The number of engagements in the Kurakhove sector reached 10. The invaders are trying to advance to the settlements of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. All attacks were repelled. The situation is under control.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 491,080 people (+1,210 per day), 7,560 tanks, 12,639 artillery systems, 14,595 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the direction of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers tried six times to push our units back from Krynky. During the battles, the Russian invaders were unsuccessful, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. They are taking measures to improve the tactical situation, moving forward whenever possible, pushing the Russian occupiers out of their positions.

Read more: There were 114 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 160 occupants and 21 units of weapons and military equipment in Kharkiv sector - General Staff