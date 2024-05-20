Enemy is trying to advance in area of Bilohorivka in Siversk direction - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

At this time, the occupiers made 58 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions. Clashes continue in 17 areas. The enemy continues to attack most actively in the Pokrovsk direction.

The situation in the north

In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as of now, the invaders shelled areas of various populated areas with artillery 13 times. In particular, the enemy fired in the direction of Myropillia, Yunakivka, and Lisne.

Battles in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, battles continue near Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy used the aviation component five more times: twice it fired from helicopter gunships near Hranov, and also dropped anti-aircraft missiles in the Zhovtneve and Lyptsi districts. Since the beginning of the day, the total number of airstrikes has already reached six.

Attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Ivanivka continue in the Kupiansk direction. The situation is under control. Three attacks of the Russian invaders have already been repelled near Novoiehorivka and the previously mentioned Sinkivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces have been holding back the onslaught of the enemy for quite a long time today, who are trying to somehow advance in the area of Bilohorivka. Our soldiers also severely stopped the activity of the invaders near Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the battle continues in the area of Novy settlement. Having failed in six attacks in this direction earlier in the day, the enemy carried out five airstrikes - dropping guided aerial bombs three times in the area of Chasiv Yar, once on the settlement of New York in the Donetsk region, and also engaged Su-25 attack aircraft nearby Northern

In the Pokrovsk direction, the total number of clashes increased to 24, 8 of which are ongoing. The enemy is trying to find weak points in our defense near Umanske and Severne. In addition, the enemy dropped a total of eight air defense systems near Oleksandropil, Kalynove, and Zhelanne.

Fighting in the south

In the Vremivka direction, near Staromaiorske, four attacks by invaders were repelled. Twice the enemy accompanied his actions with airstrikes.

Apart from the fact that the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Orihiv direction, near Novoandriivka, the rest of the situation is unchanged.