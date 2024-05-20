Ukraine is clearly realizing that war will end with negotiations - NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko

Ukraine does not need a ceasefire for two years, but a sustainable peace for decades.

This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko in an address to the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum: NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is clearly realizing that the war will end with negotiations. That is why President Zelenskyy's peace formula has been prepared and is being promoted. Our position is very simple and I am convinced that it will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024. This is a real diplomatic track that has every chance of contributing to a just peace," the NSDC Secretary said.

According to Lytvynenko, Ukraine does not need a 2-year ceasefire, but a sustainable peace for decades, which would enable the country's development.

"And this is the issue of security guarantees. The security agreements that implement last year's G7 statement are without a doubt an important step. And we highly appreciate the efforts of President Stubb and the entire Finnish people, who know better than anyone the critical importance of security for Russia's neighbours. However, what Ukraine needs is guarantees, and the Finnish example clearly demonstrates that today there is only one true guarantee in Europe - NATO membership. That is why we hope to receive an invitation to join the Alliance at this year's NATO Summit in Washington," he added.

Negotiations with Russia

Earlier, the media reported that Western countries were preparing to persuade Zelenskyy to agree to negotiate with Russia to end the war.

At the same time, the Russian dictator said that Russia was ready to participate in peace talks, but it is not invited to the conference in Switzerland.

