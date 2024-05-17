Putin on possible negotiations: "Russian Federation must understand who can do business with Ukraine and who can be trusted"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the "Istanbul agreements" the basis for the negotiation process.

As Censor.NET informs, Putin's statement was quoted by the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

"Russia should understand with whom it is possible to do business with regard to Ukraine and whom to trust," the Russian dictator said.

According to Putin, the "analysis of the situation" is ongoing.

The head of the Kremlin also called the "Istanbul agreements" the basis for the negotiation process.

He also added that "the Russian Federation is ready to participate in peace talks, but it is not invited to the conference in Switzerland."

It will be recalled that earlier the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants a "stable and fair settlement of the conflict" by peaceful means. The Kremlin is open to dialogue regarding Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Western partners are not pushing Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation, but "it is in the world's atmosphere."