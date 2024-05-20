ENG
Ukrainian defenders eliminated group of Russians who planned to storm positions. VIDEO

The pilots of the Hora reconnaissance strike group eliminated a group of Russians who were planning to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to our soldiers, "the occupiers started quickly, with a bullhorn, with "shmels" on our houses, with an assault from both sides". However, our soldiers detected them while they were still moving and amassing closer to the front line. And then they struck just as the occupiers approached and began to storm Ukrainian positions. Within an hour, the assault group was gone - five occupants were successfully eliminated, others were wounded, Censor.NET reports.

