More than 1,900 soldiers from "Azovstal" are still in Russian captivity

Today, May 20, is the second anniversary of Mariupol defenders leaving Azovstal. However, more than 1,900 of them are still in Russian captivity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram.

"Today is the second anniversary of the escape of the defenders of Mariupol from Azovstal. 86 days of heroic defense of Mariupol and more than two years in captivity of the Russians. They went through hell in Mariupol, then in Olenivka, and now they continue to fight in captivity. More than 1,900 soldiers from Azovstal are still are in captivity," the message reads.

The city council stressed that the struggle for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity and the return home continues every day.

"We remember your contribution to our independence," the city authorities appeal to the defenders of Mariupol.

As reported, on May 16, 2022, by order of the command of the Defense Forces, the evacuation of 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol began. On May 20, the Russians took out the last of them. Most of the defenders were kept by the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Olenivka and Novoazovsk. Later they were transferred to Russian colonies.

As of 2023, only every fifth of almost 2,500 captured defenders of Mariupol was returned.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the 21-year-old defender of "Azovstal" Nazari Hryntsevich with the call sign "Hrinka" was killed in the battle with the Russian occupiers. In September 2022, he was returned from Russian captivity.