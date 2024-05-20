Snipers destroy enemy reconnaissance group in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Snipers of the Spartan brigade eliminated two enemy reconnaissance men in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers were published on social media.

"A sniper team from the Spartan Brigade eliminated an enemy reconnaissance group in the Kharkiv direction. Two occupiers were killed," reads the commentary to the video.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

On the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region. One of the aggressor country's targets is the city of Vovchansk, the capture of which will create a foothold for further attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

