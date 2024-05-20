Defense forces managed to partially stabilize situation in Vovchansk region, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Ukrainian defenders partially stabilized the situation near Vovchansk. Counterattacks are ongoing in other border areas of the Kharkiv region. The defense forces are trying to dislodge the Russian troops in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke.

As reported by Censor.NET, LIGA.net was informed by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk, Starytsa, Lyptsi, and Zelene. The invaders combine ground assaults with airstrikes.

In the Kharkiv direction, there were 83 enemy attacks during the week and 11 combat clashes during the past day.

According to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the direction of Strelech - Hlyboke. The number of assaults by the Russian occupiers has significantly decreased.

The Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks south of the settlements of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi of the Kharkiv region.

"The defense forces are trying to dislodge the occupying forces in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke and in the Vovchansk district, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in residential buildings, but our defenders are preventing them from doing so," he stressed.

Voloshyn also noted that the main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the direction of Strelecha-Lyptsi and on the captured Vovchansk, with the subsequent exit to Bilyi Kolodiaz and the deployment of the offensive in the rear of the Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Defence forces repel attack in direction of Starytsia in Kharkiv region. Tense situation southwest of Ocheretyne in Donetsk region - General Staff

As they told in OSGT "Khortytsia", Ukrainian troops partially returned the positions captured by the enemy and destroyed a considerable number of enemies and were able to capture the occupiers, he said.

OSTG "Khortytsia" units continue to carry out combat missions within the urban development of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, carry out mopping, and keep the enemy under fire control.

Voloshyn noted that measures are currently underway to strengthen our defensive positions and improve the tactical position in certain directions.

"Ukrainian troops are equipping occupied lines and strengthening defenses in the border regions of the region, and also continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory and disrupting enemy plans to establish control over part of the Kharkiv region," - added "Khortytsia" OSTG

It will be reminded, earlier the deputy head of the Kharkiv RMA Roman Semenukha stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are fighting with the Russian occupiers in Vovchansk. Currently, the Armed Forces control about 60% of the city.