Defence forces repel attack in direction of Starytsia in Kharkiv region. Tense situation southwest of Ocheretyne in Donetsk region - General Staff

The Defence Forces continue to focus their main efforts on a worthy rebuff to the occupiers. Since the beginning of the day, the situation on the frontline has escalated, with Russian invaders firing 533 times at the positions of our troops and using more than 50 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, more than 30 combat engagements, one missile and one air strike each have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defence forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Starytsia village. The situation is under control. In addition, our units have taken measures to strengthen defensive lines and positions in certain areas.

According to updated data, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this area amounted to 261 people and 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Our troops destroyed one tank, an artillery system, eight vehicles and special equipment and 13 UAVs. In addition, two tanks, one armoured combat vehicle, eight artillery systems and six vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Over 850 combat engagements took place in frontline last week - General Staff

It is also reported that in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Synkivka. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting assault operations in certain areas. The situation is under control.

Siverskyi direction

In the Siverskyi sector, the number of hostile attacks slightly decreased compared to the previous day. Two combat engagements are currently underway. The invaders are trying to push Ukrainian troops out of the area of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. The occupiers paid a heavy price for their activity yesterday, losing 99 people wounded and killed and 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In particular, two tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, two enemy attempts to advance in the Kramatorsk sector have already been repelled in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka. Two more firefights are ongoing near Klishchiivka. The enemy is not successful. The situation is under control.

"The situation is currently tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 12 times. Hostilities continue in the areas of Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha. The situation southwest of Ocheretyne is tense. Measures are being taken to stabilise the situation," the statement said.

Read more: 11 combat engagements were registered in Kharkiv sector. Since beginning of day, Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 114 occupants and 30 units of Russian equipment - General Staff

Today, the enemy's losses in the Pokrovsk sector have been confirmed in the amount of 45 servicemen and five armoured combat vehicles.

According to the updated data, the invaders lost a total of 350 people in the last day, including wounded and 20 pieces of military equipment.

In the Kurakhove sector, three enemy attacks continue near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. Two enemy attacks have already been successfully repelled in the areas of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers have already made two attempts to advance near Staromaiorske. One of them was repelled, and another battle is ongoing. No positions were lost.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, a firefight continues near Krynky. Our defenders have already repelled another attack today. The enemy was not successful.

Read more: Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

"Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The command is taking measures to allocate appropriate reserves and firepower," the General Staff summarises.