Over 850 combat engagements took place in frontline last week - General Staff

The enemy concentrated its efforts on the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Likhoviy, on the air of the telethon.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. Ukrainian troops repelled 93 attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Lyman sector, 59 attacks were repelled near Nova Horivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny, Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented 64 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 107 occupants' attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, as well as Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 228 Russian attacks in the areas of: Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Novoselivka-Persha, Soloviove, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas and near the towns of Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Slavne, Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 87 times.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the defenders repelled 81 attacks in the areas of Pivdenna Shakhta No. 1, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske villages in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the aggressor attacked the defenders' positions 10 times near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region. During the week, it carried out 43 unsuccessful attacks, including on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky.

