Ukrainian drone completely destroyed enemy tank T-80 along with crew. VIDEO
The aerial bombers of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with its crew in Solovyove, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
"Instant detonation - and the tower is already lying nearby, and the remains of the tank are burning out from the inside," the publication added.
