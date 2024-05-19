ENG
Ukrainian drone completely destroyed enemy tank T-80 along with crew. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with its crew in Solovyove, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"Instant detonation - and the tower is already lying nearby, and the remains of the tank are burning out from the inside," the publication added.

