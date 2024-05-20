Massive shelling in Kharkiv region: 11 people were killed in one day. PHOTOS

20 May was declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv region for those killed in the Russian shelling on 19 May.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

Yesterday, on 19 May, at 19:45, 6 private houses were damaged in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, as a result of hostile artillery shelling.

At 15:23, the shelling of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Kharkiv damaged a cinema building, a fence, a restaurant building, and a car. Two women were injured. The territory of the city cemetery No. 2 also came under enemy fire. As a result, the windows of the petrol station were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 16:00 a man was injured in Vovchansk as a result of shelling.

At 11:20 a.m. in Novoosynove village, Kupyansk district, 2 people died and 5 were injured as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

At 11:00 a.m. in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district, 3 people died and 4 were injured as a result of shelling from an MLRS.

At 11:10 a.m., 28 people were injured in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, as a result of shelling by "Iskander-M" missiles, including 2 ambulance workers. Six people were killed.

At night, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, a man was killed.

We have already evacuated 10,573 people from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

