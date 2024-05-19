In Kharkiv, Russian troops fired at children’s railway. PHOTO

On Sunday, 19 May, another shelling by Russian occupiers in Kharkiv damaged a children’s railway.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there was another hit to civilian railway infrastructure - the children's railway. Rolling stock and buildings were damaged," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that for safety reasons, the children's railway was not launched this year.

"We will definitely repair all the damaged items and resume the children's education!" Ukrzaliznytsia added.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 19 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed and 27 wounded.