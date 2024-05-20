Enemy concentrates efforts in Pokrovsk direction, 24 attacks are repelled, 8 are ongoing - AFU General Staff

Russian occupants continue active offensive and assault operations in the Kupiansk, Kurakhove, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. Enemy aircraft are also operating at high intensity in the latter two areas - in total, the occupiers have dropped 15 GABs and used about three dozen unguided aerial missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8 pm on 20 May.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv direction increased to four today. Over the last day, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and once in the direction of Starytsia and Lyptsi villages. The situation is under control.

Since 10 May and as of today, the Russian invaders have already lost 1974 men and 342 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kharkiv direction.

Three combat engagements are currently taking place in the Kupiansk direction, in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. In total, the enemy has tried to break through our defences 11 times this day.

Hostilities in the east

There were no changes in the Siversk direction.

Read more: Enemy is trying to advance in area of Bilohorivka in Siversk direction - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy became more active near Chasiv Yar in the afternoon, conducting three attacks. There is also fighting near Andriivka. The situation is under control. The occupants conducted another air strike, this time in the Druzhba area.

The enemy continues to concentrate its efforts in the Pokrovsk direction, having already made 32 attempts to advance. 24 attacks were repelled, 8 are ongoing. The invaders carried out five more air strikes in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Umanske, Karlivka and Yelizavetivka. Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the enemy. Today, as a result of the actions of Ukrainian troops, the invaders have already lost 366 people in killed and wounded in this area. In addition, 22 units of enemy military equipment, including six tanks, were damaged and destroyed.

Kurakhove direction - 11 hostile attacks, three of which are ongoing.

The situation is under control. No major changes in other directions.

Read more: Clashes continue near Starytsia and Vovchansk, battle is taking place in area of Synkivka, - General Staff