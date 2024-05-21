We fundamentally want Ukraine to win the war against Russia, - US State Department spokesman Miller

The US takes a principled position on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and wants Kyiv to win.

This was stated in Washington by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We fundamentally want Ukraine to win this war, and we have made that clear, including by providing billions of dollars in security assistance," he stressed.

He also reminded that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to Kyiv, stressed Russia's strategic defeat in this conflict.

The State Department spokesperson explained that the US position is clear that Ukraine's victory in itself means that Russia will lose this war.

"I think our position - who we want to see win this war and who we want to see lose - has been pretty clear for more than two years now," Miller concluded.

As Censor.NET reported, the day before, former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that in her opinion, Ukraine should be granted the right to strike military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.