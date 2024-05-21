Suspilne expands its own broadcasting in "United News" marathon

As part of the Unified News #Uarazom marathon (UAtogether), Public Broadcasting will produce its own part of the information marathon, which will be broadcast on the national TV channel Pershyi (First) from today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

As noted, starting from May 21, Suspilne Broadcasting will enhance the marathon's information block on Channel One with additional content from Suspilne News, "Suspilne. Studio", home-grown documentary films and investigations, and will continue to share content with all participants of the United News #Uarazom (UAtogether) marathon.

What does the team of Suspilne say?

"The Syspilne team is expanding the production of its own content on Channel First as an integral part of the United News #Uarazom (UAtogether) telethon. For our part, we are ready to maximise our broadcasting, share high-quality documentaries, regional stories, topical investigations and use the capabilities of the largest network of correspondents in Ukraine across the country," said Mykola Chernotytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Suspilne.

Read more: European Federation of Journalists calls on Ukrainian authorities to consider closing telethon

A new approach to the marathon

The participants of the marathon signed an Additional Agreement to the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation to implement a new approach to expand the possibilities of implementing a unified information policy of Ukraine under martial law and ensure the round-the-clock information marathon "Unified News #UArazom" (UAtogether) on 30 May 2022.

At the same time, the United News #Uarazom (UAtogether) marathon is transforming and improving the marathon viewing grid and expanding the list of new products. For example, on weekends, viewers will be able to watch the special edition of Morning Marathon in the morning slots. Other changes and new products will be announced in the next newsletters of the "United News #Ukraine Together" marathon.

Earlier, Ostapa, the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Suspilne, reminded that the authorities had repeatedly stated that the telethon would run until the end of martial law. In its turn, the European Federation of Journalists called for consideration of the possibility of closing the telethon.