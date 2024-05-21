Ruscists attacks Antonivka in Kherson region from UAV: Three women wounded

Russians dropped explosives from a UAV in Antonivka, injuring three women.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Thus, women aged 69, 75 and 76 were injured.

"Everyone with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care," added the head of the region.

See more: Consequences of night shelling of Kharkiv. PHOTOS