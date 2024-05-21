Consequences of night shelling of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck Kharkiv all night long.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the debris of the enemy's "Shaheds" was recorded in four locations.

Night strikes on Kharkiv

At 02:09 a.m., 2 private houses and a garage were on fire as a result of falling debris. 3 people were injured: A 61-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman. All of them had an acute stress reaction.

The other two strikes hit the road surface and sidewalk of the private sector, without causing a fire. There were no casualties.

Another piece of debris damaged a minibus, and a fire broke out.

Morning attack on Kharkiv

At 7:05 a.m., a 53-year-old civilian man was injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on a transport infrastructure facility.

Inspection of the impact sites and clean-up are ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of May 21, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds", damaging houses and injuring 4 people. It was also noted that on the morning of May 21, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv: the enemy hit a transport infrastructure facility.