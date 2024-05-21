ENG
News War
Explosion occurred in Kharkiv in morning: enemy hit transport infrastructure facility, one person was injured (updated)

On the morning of 21 May, another explosion was heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported in the telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The morning in Kharkiv starts with the sound of an explosion," Terekhov said.

No further information is available on the explosion in Kharkiv on the morning of 21 May 2024.

Updated information on the attack on Kharkiv

"As for the morning arrival, the target was a transport infrastructure facility. Preliminary, there is one injured person," Terekhov later said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 21 May, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds, damaging houses and injuring 4 people.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": houses were damaged, 4 people were injured

