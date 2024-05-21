Up to 600 ruscists under guise of civilians are moving to Luhansk region, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian invaders disguised as civilians are moving to the Luhansk region from the Tula region of the Russian Federation by car.

This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"On one of the directions, the enemy is moving in civilian cars from the Tula region to the territory of Luhansk. The number is up to 600 people," he explained.

See more: Ukrainian soldier Ivan Kavka was killed in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTO

According to Voloshyn, the goal is to move the occupiers and to stock up reserves for further assaults in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Military vehicles are destroyed immediately, but civilian ones are not, so the Russian invaders disguise themselves.