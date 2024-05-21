ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10201 visitors online
News War
4 426 1

Ruscists launched rocket attack on industrial infrastructure of Konotop, - RMA

Окупанти вдарили по Конотопу 21 травня

This afternoon, May 21, Russian troops struck the city of Konotop, Sumy region. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of the city of Konotop. All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Take care, do not ignore the air warning signals," the message reads.

Read more: Up to 600 ruscists under guise of civilians are moving to Luhansk region, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

Konotop (19) shoot out (12972) Sumska region (1062)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 