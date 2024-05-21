Ruscists launched rocket attack on industrial infrastructure of Konotop, - RMA

This afternoon, May 21, Russian troops struck the city of Konotop, Sumy region. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of the city of Konotop. All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Take care, do not ignore the air warning signals," the message reads.

