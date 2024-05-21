We need long-range missiles so that Russians cannot cross border en masse, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine currently needs long-range weapons.

As Censor.NET informs, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Reuters.

According to Zelenskyy, he is grateful to all countries that help with weapons, but promptness is needed both in making decisions and in their implementation.

"It is very important that diplomacy is accompanied by strength on the battlefield. Thanks to the morale of our guys, and thanks to modern equipment, and, what is very important, the timely help of our partners. Not with words, but with deeds. Not with rhetoric, but with concrete equipment. Not once there, and now. And it's better, as they say, yesterday," the head of state explained.

The President noted that Ukraine needs long-range missiles: Storm Shadow, SCALP, ATACMS.

Zelenskyy believes that if the Ukrainian military had been able to use them in sufficient quantities, the Russian invaders would not have been able to cross the border en masse. According to the president, Ukraine needs at least 120 planes to counter Russia in the sky.

