France will provide another batch of military aid to Ukraine, in particular to protect sky - General Staff

A delegation of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, led by the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Burcard, came to Ukraine for a visit.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that at a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatolii Barhylevych, General Byurkar assured of systemic support and solidarity in the war against the Russian Federation.

"During the visit, the foreign delegation was familiarized with the operational situation in the areas of hostilities, cited the facts of the enemy's violation of the rules of warfare and crimes against humanity. The parties also discussed the issue of the exploitation of the weapons and equipment transferred by the French side, the prospects of providing military assistance, in particular in the defense of the Ukrainian sky, as well as the further improvement of Ukraine's defense capabilities," the message reads.

