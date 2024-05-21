France and Belgium support ICC Prosecutor Khan’s request for arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

France and Belgium supported the request of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, regarding arrest warrants for high-ranking Israeli officials and leaders of the Hamas group.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, the French Foreign Ministry recalled in its statement that official Paris condemned the anti-Semitic mass murders committed by Hamas since October 7, 2023. The department emphasized that in relation to Israel, it is the pre-trial chamber of the ICC that must decide on the warrants after studying the evidence of the accusations submitted by the prosecutor.

"For many months, France has warned about the need for strict observance of international humanitarian law, and especially about the inadmissibility of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and insufficient humanitarian access," the Paris statement said.

It is emphasized that France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations.

"France is committed to finding a lasting political solution in the region, the only one that will restore the horizon of peace and end the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians," the statement added.

Belgium also stated its support for the ICC and the need to punish those responsible for crimes in Gaza, "regardless of who the criminals are."

"The request for arrest warrants filed by Court Prosecutor Karim Khan against both Hamas and Israeli officials is an important step in the investigation of the situation in Palestine," Belgian Foreign Minister Aji Labib said in a statement.

It will be reminded, on May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan called for the issuance of arrest warrants for the Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu and three leaders of Hamas.