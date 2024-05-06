Belgium is negotiating security agreement with Ukraine, - Defence Minister Dedonder

Belgium and Ukraine negotiate a bilateral security agreement.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘Belgium is in the process of negotiating a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine,’ she said at the opening of the Defence Industry Forum.

According to the minister, this is proof of Belgium's commitment to support Ukraine not only during this war of liberation, but also in the long term.

She also said that the continued implementation of the new European Defence Industrial Strategy will be crucial, linking support for Ukraine to the strengthening of the European Union's strategic autonomy

Read more: For first time, Russians hit Kharkiv region with converted FAB: Entire street is destroyed

‘The actions we are taking today are essential to support Ukraine in its fight. But these efforts are just as important for our own security,’ Dedonder added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was preparing to sign seven bilateral security agreements.

Defence Industry Forum

On 6 May, it was reported that the European Union had started work on opening a Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv. It is intended to become a bridge between innovative start-ups in the EU and Ukrainian companies and the Armed Forces.