Occupiers launched rocket attack on Pokrovsk, couple was killed and others were injured. PHOTOS

On 21 May 2024, at 23:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of the village of Rih of the Pokrovska urban community in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Victims of an enemy attack

As noted, the attack took place in the yard of a private house where the family lived. A 52-year-old man and his wife of 46 years sustained bodily injuries incompatible with life. The couple's ten-year-old son sustained a mine-blast injury.

The explosion also injured a 24-year-old resident of a neighboring building. The injured were taken to hospital where they received qualified medical care.











What did the enemy use?

According to prosecutors, the explosion damaged three households and a gas pipeline. Previously, the Russian occupiers used an Iskander missile to attack the civilian settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Rih is a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.