Defense industry is protected from power outages - "Ukrenergo"

The defense industry of Ukraine has autonomous power sources, so it is protected from power outages.

Chairman of the board of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated this in an interview with UP, Censor.NET reports.

"The defense industry is protected from these outages and quite often has autonomous power sources," he noted.

According to Kudrytskyi, "it is not the defense industry that will suffer the most."

"The goal of the Russians in 2022-2022, and which they continue to pursue now, is the complete repayment of the Ukrainian energy system in order to destroy the rear, not the front," explained the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

Read more: Risk of more frequent use of outage schedules will increase in summer - Director of NPC "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi