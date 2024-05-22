Risk of more frequent use of outage schedules will increase in summer - Director of NPC "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi

In summer, the risk of more frequent use of hourly outage schedules for consumers will increase.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the summer heatwave will significantly increase electricity consumption in Ukraine, which will increase the risk of more frequent blackouts.

"I would certainly like to make everyone happy by saying that now is the worst possible situation. But that would not be true. In fact, during the summer heat, consumption can be significantly higher than it is now. It should also be borne in mind that in the summer, there will be a minimum of power generated by nuclear power plants," he added.

According to him, this is due to scheduled and unavoidable repairs at NPPs that cannot be avoided technologically.

In addition, there are fewer water resources used by Ukrainian hydropower plants in summer.

"So in the summer, there are several factors that can cause a greater deficit than we have now. And, of course, the factor that is generally very difficult to predict is new shelling, which is also possible. Therefore, it is impossible to say that the situation is the worst possible now," summed up the CEO of "Ukrenergo".

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 22 May, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00.

