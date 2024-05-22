Ruscists are attacking Kherson from occupied left bank

Russian occupying troops attack Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the region.

This was reported by the head of the MBA, Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET informs.

"There are explosions in Kherson! The enemy is shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank," the message reads.

