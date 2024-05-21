Occupiers attacked Korabelnyi district of Kherson: three people were injured, among them 15-year-old teenager

On May 21, around 4:00 p.m., Russian invaders attacked the Ship District of Kherson. Three people were injured due to enemy shelling.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, announced this on the Facebook social network, Censor.NET informs.

According to the official, three people were injured due to enemy shelling. This is a 15-year-old boy and two women - 50 and 71 years old.

Doctors diagnosed the teenager with an explosive injury, and he is currently being examined. The most affected is a 50-year-old woman - she is in serious condition.

"A 50-year-old woman is in a serious condition. She received a contusion, explosive and closed brain injuries, a fragmentary fracture of the left hip. The older woman is in a medium-severe condition. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a fragmentary wound of the left foot," the post of the head of the CMA states.

We will remind you that on Monday, May 20, the Russians attacked an enterprise in Kherson, one person was killed and another was injured.