Moment of attack of enemy IFV with occupiers "on armor". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle on the move. The occupiers installed a "grill" on the turret of the Russian armoured vehicle, a kind of grill that was supposed to protect the tank from attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone operators' successful work was posted on social media.

