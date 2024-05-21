We ask our partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine from their territory, - Kuleba

Ukraine asks its partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine from its territory or to provide the necessary air defense systems and aircraft with the appropriate technical capabilities.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba

"There is no legal, security or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory. Those who say that such actions would be an escalation are manipulating," Kuleba said.

According to the minister, Ukraine has already heard many times the argument about the need to avoid escalation. However, over the past two years, the only party engaged in escalation is the Russian Federation, noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Therefore, first: we really ask our partners to consider the possibilities under which Russian missiles - not Russian planes with Russian pilots on board, but pieces of iron that carry death from Russia to Ukraine - would be intercepted from the territory of our partner countries.

There is an alternative solution: if you do not want to do this, then simply provide us with all the necessary means for this, we will place them on the territory of Ukraine and we will intercept these missiles ourselves. These are air defense systems and combat aircraft with appropriate technical capabilities.

And to take a position in which we will not transfer air defense and will not support the shooting down of Russian missiles from our territory over the territory of Ukraine is a position of appeasement of the aggressor," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.