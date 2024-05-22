54 IAEA delegations called on Russian Federation to be held accountable for creating threats to nuclear safety

The statement prepared by Ukraine on threats to nuclear and radiation safety posed by Russia was supported by 54 delegations at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the relevant statement was voiced and supported at the "International IAEA Conference: Shaping the Future" taking place in Vienna.

"For the first time in history, an IAEA member state deliberately attacked and seized control of peaceful nuclear facilities belonging to another IAEA member state. We condemn Russia's capture and militarization of the ZNPP, which could lead to serious consequences for nuclear security. Russia's deliberate disregard of international rights, its presence and actions at the nuclear power plant, as well as attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure continue to endanger Ukraine and the wider region. We call for continued efforts to hold Russia accountable for creating threats to nuclear security," the statement said.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, commented on the decision of the IAEA delegations, calling it another step of the civilized world to oust Russia from the field of atomic technologies, where it held the lead even after the audacious crime against the nuclear security of the world.

"The next step should be sanctions against the nuclear industry of the terrorist country. In addition, Russia should fulfill the requirements of the four resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors and the resolution of the 2023 IAEA General Conference on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhia NPP," Halushchenko added.

What is said in the joint statement of the countries

Thus, the statement, among other things, emphasizes the importance of the "seven indispensable pillars of ensuring nuclear safety and security during armed conflict", as well as the need to observe five specific principles for the ZNPP, which were announced by the Director General of the UN Security Council, taking into account the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, the signatory countries emphasized the importance of the work of the IAEA and the Director General of the Agency, Rafael Grossi, in preventing a nuclear accident in Ukraine. At the same time, it is emphasized that the war hinders the ability of the IAEA to more effectively implement guarantees in Ukraine.

We will remind you that it was previously reported that, based on the results of an impartial and scientifically based investigation by the IAEA, no facts were found about Ukraine's use of nuclear material for non-intended purposes.