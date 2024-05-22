Ukrainian developers presented DELTA combat system to IT community at DOU Day 2024 conference

The developers presented the DELTA combat system at the DOU Day 2024 IT conference.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense Innovation Center, Major Artem Martynenko and Major Serhii Zahriichuk, shared their unique experience in developing MilTech products.

The challenges faced by DELTA since the beginning of the full-scale invasion include transitioning to cloud resources due to the physical destruction of data centers by the Russians, scaling the system and countering the largest cyberattacks.

The developers spoke about the DELTA product ecosystem and the latest innovative services that digitize NATO standards for operations planning. Of particular interest was the DroneID technology, which integrates domestic drones into the system.

Read more: More than 80 standardized reports have been added to the "Military Assistant" service, - Ministry of Defense

For reference: DELTA is a combat system that allows you to plan operations and see the battlefield in real time, exchange information within a unit, brigade, group, and, if necessary, with allies.