Russian authorities build filtration camps for Ukrainians in Volga region - National Resistance Center

The occupiers launched the construction of filtration camps under the guise of children’s pioneer camps in the Russian Volga region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Large-scale construction of filtration camps under the guise of children's pioneer camps has begun in the Volga region of Russia. These are prefabricated modular houses, rather barracks, which will accommodate hundreds of 'visitors'," the report says.

According to the NRC, the Kremlin has been building a system of filtration camps since the beginning of its occupation of Ukraine. In such zones, people are tested for loyalty to the occupation authorities. They are also trying to create a database of residents of the occupied territories.

"Recently, filtration measures have been intensified on the territory of Ukraine temporarily controlled by the occupation forces. Particularly strict checks are observed in the South of Ukraine," the NRC added.