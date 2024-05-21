In Crimea, the land of the native inhabitants is distributed to the "heroes of the SMO", 1,500 plots of land have already been distributed.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, four land massifs on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea have already been formed and distributed among the participants of the war of aggression in Ukraine. These are 1,500 plots of land that belonged to local natives, but due to fraud with Russian passports and documentation, were not "properly registered". The specified massifs are located in the Saka and Black Sea districts.

"This is how the Kremlin is carrying out an undisguised genocide of the indigenous peoples of Crimea. Without a Russian piece of paper, you simply remain without any rights, and all your property becomes the property of war criminals," the NRC emphasized.

It will be recalled that the UN Committee recognized the imposition of Russian citizenship on the residents of Crimea as a violation of human rights.