Day in Kherson region: missile strike on Vysokopilska community, air strikes by GABs in Beryslav and Kherson districts, 2 people are wounded

Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 5 private houses were damaged. A cellular tower, an industrial enterprise and a private car were hit," he said in a statement.

In addition to the shelling, Russians launched a missile attack on the Vysokopilska community and carried out air strikes with GABs in Beryslav and Kherson districts.

"Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the internal and information policy department of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told the "We are Ukraine" telethon that the enemy had dropped eight GABs on the region's settlements that night.

"Five guided aerial bombs were dropped on Ivanivka in Kherson district, and three more on Veletenske. Fortunately, there were no casualties so far, it was around 4 am. Also yesterday, the Russians sent one GAB to Tiahynka, also without any reports of casualties. Yesterday, the Russians also launched a missile attack on the Beryslav district, where the missile hit a field and did not cause much damage," he said.

