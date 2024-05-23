Russians shelled Kharkiv: 7 people were killed, 20 were wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupation forces are shelling Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"There was an explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful - more attacks on the city are possible!" the message reads.

The mayor also later reported two more explosions.

According to the mayor, about 10 explosions had already occurred in the city as of 10:45 a.m.

Later, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that, according to preliminary data, five civilians were injured. Civilian infrastructure is under attack.

Mayor Terekhov said that the occupiers had hit the transport infrastructure and one of the units of the municipal enterprise that provides life support to the city.

The head of the region, Syniehubov, reported a strike on a civilian printing company.

"Preliminary, one person was killed and six people were injured. There is a fire in the paper shop," he added.

"The body of one more person was found at the site of another enemy missile strike. Another person was wounded and taken away by an ambulance," Terekhov said.

As of 12:00 pm, 4 people have been reported dead. The whereabouts of two more people are being established. In total, the occupiers struck at least 15 times.

At 12:27 pm, Mayor Terekhov said: "According to the updated data, there are five dead and nine wounded."

At the same time, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that there were six dead and 11 wounded.

The number of wounded increased to 16. Russians preliminarily attacked the city with S-300 systems

The National Police reported that as of 13:30, the death toll had risen to 7 people.

The head of the RMA also made public the consequences of Russia's strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service clarified that as of 3:50 p.m., the number of people injured in the shelling had increased to 20.

