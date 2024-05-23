Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists shelled three districts of region, 1 person died, 4 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Donetsk region 21 times during the day, resulting in one person killed and 4 wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsky district.

Russians shelled Paraskoviivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka in the Mariinka district. 2 houses were damaged in Ostrichne of the Kurakhove district, and 2 more in Hirnyk. Hanivka, Uspenivka, and Kurakhove are under the fire of the racists. An administrative building was damaged in Selydove.

Kramatorsk district.

5 outbuildings were damaged in Lyman. In Kostiantynivka, 4 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In Toretsk, 1 person was killed, 2 houses and 1 administrative building were damaged; in Pivnichne, 3 people were injured and 3 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses and a non-residential building were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 21 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 384 people, including 35 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

1 person was killed and 4 were injured during the day, Filashkin added.

