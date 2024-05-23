5 108 13
Great Britain sent aid package to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense
The UK has sent Ukraine a new aid package worth £150 million (over €217 million).
According to Censor.NET with reference to The Sun, this was stated by Defence Minister Grant Shepps.
He stated that this package would help protect Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure.
For example, the UK and its allies have provided Ukraine with air defence radars, decoys and electronic warfare systems worth £70 million.
In addition, £80 million was allocated for small boats, reconnaissance drones and unmanned surface ships.
