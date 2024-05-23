ENG
News War
UAV attack is reported in Russian Tatarstan, explosions are heard. VIDEO

Drones have been spotted in two regions of Russia. The airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have been restricted, with no flights arriving or departing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

Thus, one of the UAVs was spotted in the sky over Kazan. The airport was suspended there.

A UAV attack was also reported in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Local authorities reported a "downing of a UAV" in the Elabuga district.

